LONDON Aug 18 European shares extended their fall in afternoon trade on Thursday, led by banks, automakers and resources stocks as bigger-than-expected weekly U.S. jobless claims data added to further gloom on global economic growth.

By 1349 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was down 4.1 percent at 931.97 points, while the region's banking index lost 6 percent and the automakers index dropped 5.7 percent.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau)