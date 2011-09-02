LONDON, Sept 2 European shares fell further in afternoon trading on Friday afternoon as U.S. employment growth ground to a halt in August, raising further concerns that the world's largest economy is heading towards recession.

By 1346 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was down 2.8 percent at 945.93 points after trading as low as 943.82 points earlier.

"The job figures are a disappointment, although the market had started to anticipate a bad number earlier in the session. At current level, the market is already pricing in a double-dip recession, only a systemic crisis like in 2008 has not been priced in yet," Natixis strategist Benoit Peloille said.

Worries that weaker global growth would crimp demand weighed on European automakers, with the sector down 4.6 percent, while banks , which are also closely correlated to economic growth, fell 3.7 percent.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau and Blaise Robinson)