LONDON, Sept 12 European shares hit a 26-month low on Monday, while the German DAX fell below the 5,000 level for the first time since July 2009 on worries about policymakers' ability to come up with a permanent solution to the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

By 0805 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 3.2 percent at 886.12 points, while the German DAX lost 3.2 percent at 5,021.67 points having briefly dropped to 4,993.07.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index was down 4.7 percent and hit its lowest since March 2009.

(Reporting by Joanne Frearson)