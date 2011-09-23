LONDON, Sept 23 European shares turned negative on Friday after an initial bounce on hopes for concerted action from the G20 to shore up market confidence in the financials sector gave way to further selling pressure, traders said.

"All eyes are on G20 and whether they can deliver coordinated action, the market is very choppy and investors are trying to protect themselves from what may come out of the meeting later," London-based trader said.

At 0959 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was trading down 0.4 percent at 872.11 points, after earlier being as high as 886.28. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Joanne Frearson)