LONDON Nov 10 European shares fell in choppy trade on Thursday as political uncertainties in debt-laden Italy to select a leader added to jitters of investors, who fear that the euro zone's two-year debt crisis could engulf the country.

At 1546 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.7 percent at 959.17 points.

Miners were among the top decliners, with the sector index down 1.9 percent.

