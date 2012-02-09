LONDON Feb 9 European shares briefly turned negative on Thursday as disappointing results from Dutch bank and insurance group ING and Credit Suisse weighed on the market.

Although the move negative was only brief and stronger earnings news from DNB and Daimler as well as optimism of a positive outcome to Greek reform talks helped the market gain some ground following the falls.

By 0828 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,072.13 points after being as low as 1,069.61. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)