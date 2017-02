European shares extended losses in afternoon trade on Wednesday, taking cue from a sell off on Wall Street on fears that an EU summit may fail to come up with concrete, new measures to tackle the region's sovereign debt crisis.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 2.1 percent to 972.20 points by 1431 GMT, reaching a new intraday low.

"I think people who were long on the market have been caught out," said one Geneva-based trader. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)