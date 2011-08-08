LONDON Aug 8 European shares extended losses in afternoon trade on Monday, with a key index falling more than 3 percent to an 11-month low, as investors dumped riskier assets following Standard & Poor's move to cut the top-tier AAA credit rating of the United States.

At 1427 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 3.3 percent at 943.02 points after falling to a low of 941.97, the lowest in 11 months.

Automobiles shares topped the decliners' list, with the sector index down 7.9 percent on concerns about demand for vehicles.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)