LONDON Aug 10 European shares turned negative in Wednesday afternoon trade, led lower by banks as renewed concerns over the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and weaker U.S. stock index futures overturned some earlier enthusiasm in choppy trade.

By 1252 GMT, the European banking index lost 2.5 percent after rising 0.6 percent the previous session to snap a seven-day losing streak.

Italian and French banks were among the hardest, with both Intesa Sanpaolo and Societe General down more than 8 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 of leading European shares fell 0.3 percent to 945.41 points.

