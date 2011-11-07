LONDON Nov 7 European shares extended losses on Monday, while the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , the region's main "fear" gauge, rose to hit a two-week high as concerns shifted to Italy and whether Rome can avoid being dragged further into the euro zone debt crisis.

By 0831 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was down 1.6 percent at 964.20 points, while the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index rose 6.2 percent. The higher the volatility index, the lower the risk appetite. (Reporting by Dominic Lau)