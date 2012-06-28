LONDON, June 28 European shares extended losses on Thursday after a press report that Germany would move sooner than expected towards shared debt liability was denied by a finance ministry spokesman.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.8 percent at 992.09 points at 1159 GMT after falling to a low of 989.17 earlier in the session.

The earlier report, on the Wall Street Journal website, had initially prompted stock markets to pare losses. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Simon Jessop)