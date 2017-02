LONDON, July 16 European shares briefly extended losses on Monday after U.S. retail sales fell for a third straight month in June, with the banks and commodity companies among the worst-performing sectors.

The FTSEurofirst declined further to trade down around 0.2 percent, before edging back to a 0.1 percent fall at 1,041.54 points. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)