UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 22
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON Jan 9 European shares fell on Thursday, as a warning over France's debt levels weighed on the Paris bourse and the region's equity markets tracked a slide in U.S. stocks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had earlier risen to fresh five-and-a-half year highs, provisionally closed down by 0.5 percent at 1,314.92 points.
France's CAC-40 equity index was the worst-performing European market, and traders said a warning about the country's debt levels from an official had contributed to the Paris sell-off.
Didier Migaud, head of the French public audit office, said France's national debt had reached a "danger zone."
"The market is getting nervous about what's going on in France," said Michel Juvet, chief investment officer at Swiss bank Bordier.
* VODAFONE: New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Wednesday filed an appeal against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit. * ACACIA MINING: Canadian gold miner Endeavour Mining Corp said on Tuesday it had ended discussions with London-based Acacia Mining Plc regarding a potential merger. * S
LONDON, March 21 European shares gained on Tuesday with cyclicals, banking and oil stocks outperforming, reversing a cautious start to the week.