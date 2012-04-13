PARIS, April 13 The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index turned negative on the year on Friday, wiping out what was left of its stellar first quarter performance, as mounting worries over the finances of Spain and Italy rattle investors.

At 0912 GMT, the Euro STOXX 50 index was down 1.5 percent at 2,322.22 points after falling to as low as 2,315.69 points, while Italy's FTSE MIB was down 1.6 percent and Spain's IBEX down 2.2 percent.

The broad FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.9 percent at 1,035.47 points. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)