CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall St set to open near records on upbeat data
March 2 U.S. stocks looked set to climb further on Thursday after a record day on Wednesday, as strong economic data added to the optimism about the U.S. economy.
PARIS, June 21 European shares reversed early gains and turned slightly negative on Friday afternoon, hurt by concerns about the prospect of reduced U.S. monetary stimulus.
At 1343 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,143.37 points, hitting a level not seen since early January.
BRUSSELS, March 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 2 Aluminum producer Alcoa Corp named a new head for its aluminum business on Thursday and said it would consolidate its business units into three divisions from six, to increase efficiency and cut costs.