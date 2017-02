LONDON Aug 26 European shares fell further on Friday weighed by weak U.S. growth data ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke that will be watched for signs of further support for the sluggish economy.

At 1256 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was down 2 percent at 906.44 points.

Earlier, U.S. second-quarter economic growth was revised down to 1 percent.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop)