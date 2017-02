LONDON, Sept 19 European shares extended falls on Monday as banking stocks slid on concerns over the lack of unity amongst policymakers to come up with an answer to the region's debt crisis.

By 1329 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 2.3 percent at 916.30 points having hit an earlier session low of 914.63. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)