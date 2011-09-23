LONDON, Sept 23 European shares fell on Friday, extending the previous session's steep losses, on fresh concerns that European banks would take further writedowns on their Greek debt exposure.

By 1050 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 1.7 percent at 860.22 points after sliding 4.7 percent on Thursday to hit a 26-month closing low.

The German Bund futures FGBLc1 hit a session high at 139.02, up 46 ticks on the day and not far from the previous day's record high at 139.07. It dipped in and out of negative territory in early trading. (Reporting by London markets team)