LONDON Oct 24 European shares turned negative on Monday as bank shares pared earlier session gains as difference remained between policymakers over the size of losses private bondholders of Greek government bonds will have to accept.

By 1103 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 0.1 percent at 977.13 points after being up as much as 985.46 points. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)