LONDON Dec 8 European shares extended losses on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi did not signal extra support to ailing economies in the euro zone through bond buying and warned about downside risks in the region.

By 1514 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 1.2 percent at 977.06 points. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)