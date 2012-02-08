LONDON Feb 8 European shares turned negative on Wednesday, retreating from six-month highs as uncertainty grew about whether Greece could secure a fresh bailout package needed to avoid a messy default.

Sources said the European Central Bank policymakers were still divided on what contribution it would make to a restructuring of Greece's sovereign debt.

By 1622 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,071.19 points after being as high as 1,079.97. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)