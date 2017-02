LONDON Dec 13 European shares turned negative on Tuesday, led by banking stocks as growing concerns about sovereign credit rating downgrades across the euro zone prompted short-term investors to cash in on early morning gains, traders said.

By 0904 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.3 percent at 964.78 having been up as much as 973.35 points, while the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index fell 1.7 percent.

(Reporting by Joanne Frearson)