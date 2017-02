LONDON Dec 16 European shares turned negative in choppy, volatile trade, around the expiry of equity derivative contracts on Friday, and as selling pressure increased ahead of the weekend.

By 1420 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index is down 0.3 percent at 958.60 points after being up as much as 968.58.

Safe-haven German Bund futures extended gains, rising to a session high of 138.45 up 82 ticks on the day. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)