LONDON Dec 29 European shares turned negative on Thursday in choppy low volume trade as investors were wary about a sale of longer-term debt in Italy, with Italian funding costs remaining close to levels deemed unsustainable.

By 0927 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.2 percent at 981.85 points after being up as much as 988.14, while 10-year secondary market yields were above 7 percent - a level deemed unsustainable. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)