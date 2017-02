European shares fell on Wednesday, led by financial shares, with the FTSE Eurofirst extending losses after breaching a minor technical level in a jittery, thin market ahead of key U.S. data.

By 1313 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,091.85 points, with the index falling under its 10-day moving average at around 1,092.50.

U.S. existing home sales data for February was due at 1400 GMT. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)