European shares hit a one-week low on Wednesday, with financial stocks the biggest fallers, after an unexpected fall in U.S. home resales in February raised worries about the recovery in the United States.

By 1408 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,088.22 points. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)