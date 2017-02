LONDON, March 28 European shares extended losses on Wednesday after new orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose less than expected in February, raising worries about the recovery in the United States.

By 1236 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.2 percent at 1,081.14 points, while the German Bund future rose to 137.51 from 137.40 before the data. It was last up 17 ticks on the day at 137.47.