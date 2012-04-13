LONDON, April 13 European shares extended losses on Friday, hitting an intraday low, as data showing a dip in U.S. consumer sentiment was met by investors already fearful over the possibility of further euro zone sovereign debt contagion.

At 1431 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 1.6 percent at 1,027.74, with U.S. indexes off 0.8 to 1.1 percent.

The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment dipped to 75.7 in April from 76.2 in March. Economists had expected the index to hold at last month's level. (Reporting by Tricia Wright)