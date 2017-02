LONDON, Sept 1 Futures for Germany's DAX FDXc1 briefly turned positive, while futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 extended gains on Thursday on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve might announce new stimulus measures this month.

By 0644 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.7 percent, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 fell 0.1 percent and for France's CAC FCEc1 rose 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)