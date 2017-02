LONDON Jan 23 European shares briefly turned negative on Wednesday as investors dumped shares in defensive sectors, offsetting a rally in banks boosted by a report saying that France and Germany are calling for a relaxation of global bank capital rules.

By 0930 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.07 percent at 1,043.78 points. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)