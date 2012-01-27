(Refiles to add dateline)

LONDON Jan 27 European shares steadied in morning trade on Friday after opening lower, as investors switched to defensive stocks from cyclicals ahead of the outcome of crucial Greece debt talks and the release of U.S. GDP data.

The STOXX Europe 600 Utilities index, up 0.6 percent, was the top gainer, while retail shares rose 0.3 percent. Banks and miners, among the biggest gainers on Thursday, fell 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

At 0921 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was flat at 1,051.38 points after falling to a low of 1,046.44 ear1ier in the session. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Simon Jessop)