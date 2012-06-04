European shares pared back their earlier losses on Monday, in thin trade, after last week's raft of grim economic data across the globe prompted some investors to bet on the increased likelihood of policy action from global central banks.

The EuroSTOXX 50 was down 0.1 percent at 2,066.12 by 0757 GMT, having slid on Friday after a dismal U.S. jobs report capped a week of soft economic data from China and growing problems in Europe as Spain's bank crisis deepened.

Trading volumes were weak, at only 12 percent of the 90-day daily average after an hour of trading.

"Everybody is now waiting for what decision the ECB will take on Wednesday and what (U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben) Bernanke will announce on Thursday. There are strong expectations that something will happen, otherwise the market will go much further down," Francois Duhen, strategist at CM-CIC Securities. (Reporting by Tricia Wright)