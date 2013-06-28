LONDON, June 28 European shares turned flat on
Friday towards the end of a choppy session, as investors
cautiously positioned for the end of the quarter in light
volumes.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 turned positive
at 1506 GMT, before trading down 0.1 percent at 1,156.88 points,
following a reversal in commodity related stocks.
Precious metals miner Fresnillo, which had been the
top faller in Europe, pared its 3.8 percent drop to trade flat
in late session trade. This followed a reversal in the gold
price, which traded 1.5 percent higher after being under
pressure at three year lows.