* Norsat announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
LONDON, April 25 European shares pared gains on Thursday, as some weak corporate earnings from leading companies pegged back equity markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had been up by 0.1 percent, eased back to trade flat at 1,191.64 points.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.5 percent to 2,689.87 points.
Spanish bank Santander was the worst-performing FTSEurofirst 300 stock after reporting first-quarter results below forecasts, while Anglo-Dutch consumer products group Unilever fell 1.8 percent after reporting sales growth below forecasts.
