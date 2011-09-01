PARIS, Sept 1 European stocks pared losses and turned flat on Thursday afternoon as gains in defensive sectors such as telecoms and pharma eclipsed losses in cyclicals, while peripheral banking shares took a hit.

At 1251 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 968.84 points.

Vodafone (VOD.L) was up 2.4 percent, and Roche ROG.VX up 1.6 percent, while Daimler (DAIGn.DE) was down 2.9 percent and Banco Santander (SAN.MC) down 2.2 percent.

