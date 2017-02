PARIS Nov 2 European stocks reversed early gains on Wednesday and turned flat, hurt by nagging concerns over the Greek debt crisis and poor euro zone manufacturing data.

At 0948 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 960.38 points, after gaining 1.2 percent in morning trade.

Following a strong rebound in early trade, banks were mixed, with Societe Generale down 1.7 percent and UniCredit up 2.8 percent.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)