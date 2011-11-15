PARIS Nov 15 European stocks trimmed their losses and turned positive on Tuesday, while U.S. shares pushed higher in early trade on Wall Street, as better-than-expected U.S. macro data helped eclipse brewing concerns over the euro debt crisis.

At 1448 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 977.64 points, after losing as much as 1.8 percent earlier in the session.

U.S. retail sales rose broadly in October, suggesting the economy started the fourth quarter with some vigor, and the first drop in wholesale prices in four months pointed to subsiding inflation pressures. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)