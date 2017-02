PARIS Jan 16 European stocks pared early losses and turned flat in morning trade as gains in defensive shares offset a drop in banking stocks following a mass credit rating downgrade by S&P of euro zone countries.

At 0820 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.04 percent at 1,107.45 points after losing as much as 0.5 percent in early trade.

GlaxoSmithKline was up 0.7 percent while Societe Generale was down 2.1 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)