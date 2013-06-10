CSX names Hunter Harrison CEO
March 6 CSX Corp said on Monday it named veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the company's chief executive.
PARIS, June 10 European shares pared losses and turned flat on Monday afternoon after Standard & Poor's raised the credit outlook for the United States to 'stable' from 'negative'.
At 1301 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was flat, at 1,194.23 points. The index was down 0.3 percent shortly before the news came out.
March 6 CSX Corp said on Monday it named veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the company's chief executive.
* FDA grants fast track designation for Mesoblast's cell therapy in children with Acute Graft Versus Host Disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IEA sees OPEC expanding crude production by 1.95 million bpd by 2022