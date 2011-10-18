* CAC 40 suffers biggest loss in two weeks
* Index outpaced by DAX, FTSE; slides towards peripheral
indexes
* French banking stocks tumble despite short sell ban
* French 10-year bond yield premium vs Bunds hits 16-year
high
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 18 French stocks suffered their
biggest drop in two weeks while the French bond yield spread hit
a 16-year high on Tuesday after Moody's warning on France's
triple-A credit rating outlook reignited fears of a new front in
the euro zone debt crisis.
France's blue chip CAC 40 index, home to bellwethers
such as L'Oreal , Total and LVMH ,
dropped 2.1 percent to 3,100.79 points, underperforming the
broad STOXX Europe 600 index, which was down 1.2
percent, while Moody's warnings also hit the euro .
French banks, already battered over the last few months due
to their big exposure to Greek and Italian debt, were the
biggest losers. BNP Paribas and Societe Generale
fell 7 percent or more, Credit Agricole was
down 5.5 percent and Natixis down 5.0 percent.
"BNP is down 20 percent in four sessions while there's a
short selling ban in place. What is this telling you? Long-only
funds are slashing their positions," said Derek Lawless, head of
WorldSpreads France.
Late on Monday, Moody's warned it may slap a negative
outlook on France's Aaa credit rating in the next three months
if the costs for helping to bail out banks and other euro zone
members stretch its budget too much.
"That's a paradox: Moody's is saying the fact that France is
taking the lead in all the initiatives to resolve Europe's debt
crisis such as the EFSF fund, Dexia's rescue, etc. could weaken
its own finances. (French President Nicolas) Sarkozy has painted
himself in a corner," Lawless said.
The credit agency's warning comes as European Union leaders
are trying to shape a bold plan to help the region's banks
weather an expected Greek debt default.
The news pushed the French risk premium over benchmark
German bonds to a 16-year high, with the 10-year French/Bund
yield spread 8 basis points wider at
104 bps, its widest since 1995.
"It brings back the jitters over France's triple-A rating in
the spotlight, and a downgrade hasn't been priced in yet. But
Moody's warning is rather soft, otherwise the market reaction
would be much more violent," Arnaud Poutier, co-head of IG
Markets France, said.
Moody's warning also had ripple effects on credit default
swaps, with five-year CDS on French government debt climbing to
194 bps, according to data monitor Markit.
The CAC 40's underperformance on Tuesday underscored the
index's struggle to keep up with Europe's major indexes this
year and its slide towards the kind of performances seen in the
benchmarks of debt-troubled euro zone countries.
So far this year, the CAC 40 is down 18 percent, falling
behind UK's FTSE 100 , down 8.8 percent and Germany's DAX
, down 15.6 percent, while Italy's FTSE MIB index
has dropped 21.2 percent and Portugal's PSI 20
has lost 21.6 percent.