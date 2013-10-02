LONDON Oct 2 Italy's FTSE MIB hits fresh two-year highs on Wednesday after sources in Italy's centre-right said that the entire PDL party is leaning towards backing prime minister Enrico Letta in a confidence vote.

By 0917 GMT, the FTSE MIB was up 224.40 points, or 1.3 percent at 18,201.46, having briefly touched a fresh two-year of 18,259.84. (Reporting by David Brett; Editing by Francesco Canepa)