European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
LONDON Oct 2 Italy's FTSE MIB hits fresh two-year highs on Wednesday after sources in Italy's centre-right said that the entire PDL party is leaning towards backing prime minister Enrico Letta in a confidence vote.
By 0917 GMT, the FTSE MIB was up 224.40 points, or 1.3 percent at 18,201.46, having briefly touched a fresh two-year of 18,259.84. (Reporting by David Brett; Editing by Francesco Canepa)
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.