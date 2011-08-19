LONDON Aug 19 European stock index futures pointed to further sharp sell-off in equities on Friday on growing concerns that the U.S. economy could fall back into recession and on investor jitters about the health of the European financial system.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 0.9 to 1.2 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 4.8 percent on Thursday and is down 14.5 percent this month, on track to post its biggest monthly decline since at least 1997.

