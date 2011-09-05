LONDON, Sept 5 European stock index futures pointed to a sharp decline in equities for a second straight session on Monday, with Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs data raising concerns that the U.S. economy, the world's biggest, was heading towards a recession.
By 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 1.9 to 2.1 percent.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)
Next In Global Market Data
BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 6-Ethics review sought after Trump adviser touts Ivanka Trump products
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A Congressional committee said on Thursday it was seeking a review into whether senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had violated ethics rules by using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them.