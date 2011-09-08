LONDON, Sept 8 European stock index futures pointed to a mixed start on Thursday as investors were likely to take profits following strong gains in the previous session and could track Asia lower as some shares fell on worries about the global economy.

At 0638 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 were down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX FDXc1 was up 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 0.3 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares ended up 3.1 percent on Wednesday on a technical rebound as investors went bargain hunting following a sharp sell-off. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)