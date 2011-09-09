PARIS Sep 9 European stock index futures pointed to a lower start on Friday, with equities poised to halt a two-day tentative recovery and track losses on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no indications of new stimulus measures.

At 0604 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 0.7-1.1 percent.

Investors were also cautious after U.S. President Barack Obama proposed late on Thursday a $447 billion package of tax cuts and spending measures aimed at boosting growth and hiring, waiting to see if Republicans will back the plan.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)