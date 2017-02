LONDON, Sept 22 European stock index futures pointed to a sharply lower start on Thursday on growth worries after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave a downbeat view of the economy and Chinese purchasing managers index data suggested the country was slowing.

At 0604 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 2.4 to 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)