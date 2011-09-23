LONDON, Sept 23 European stock futures pointed
to slight gains for equities on Friday, with a pledge by the
Group of 20 economies to take all necessary steps to calm the
global financial system providing some relief to jittery
investors.
However, a communique after the meeting offered few signs of
fresh action.
At 0605 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1,
Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were up 0.2
to 0.4 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares ended 4.7
percent to 875.30 points on Thursday, wiping $270 billion off
its market capitalisation, nearly half the size of the euro zone
sovereign rescue fund.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)