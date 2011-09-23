LONDON, Sept 23 European stock futures pointed to slight gains for equities on Friday, with a pledge by the Group of 20 economies to take all necessary steps to calm the global financial system providing some relief to jittery investors.

However, a communique after the meeting offered few signs of fresh action.

At 0605 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were up 0.2 to 0.4 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares ended 4.7 percent to 875.30 points on Thursday, wiping $270 billion off its market capitalisation, nearly half the size of the euro zone sovereign rescue fund.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)