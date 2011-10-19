LONDON Oct 19 European stock index futures pointed to a sharply higher open for equities on Wednesday on a report saying France and Germany had agreed to boost the euro zone's rescue fund to 2 trillion euros ($2.76 trillion).

However, a senior euro zone source told Reuters there had been no mention of such a deal.

At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were 0.9 to 1.1 percent higher.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)