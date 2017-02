LONDON Nov 2 European stock index futures pointed to a rebound in equities on Wednesday, after hefty losses in the past two sessions, on expectations of some positive signals from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

At 0703 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC-40 FCEc1 were up 1.5 to 1.6 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)