LONDON Nov 18 European stock index futures pointed to a sharp decline for equities on Friday on lingering concerns that borrowing costs in some euro zone countries could rise beyond sustainable levels and further deepen the currency block's debt crisis.

By 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 1.2 to 1.3 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)